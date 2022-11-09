Magical downtown Montreal Christmas market returns in 10 days

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After several years of absence due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles this month, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

The return of the Great Christmas Market means Montreal will have three options this holiday season along with the Village de Noël at the Atwater Market and the Marché de Noël de Jean-Talon.

With festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events as well as photo ops.

The Quartier des Spectacle’s Christmas Market will get the ball rolling, officially kicking off on November 19 and lasting until December 31.

Jean-Talon’s Christmas festivities will follow, running from November 24 to December 18. Finally, the Atwater Market’s Christmas Village will be open from November 26 to December 18.

For more information, be sure to visit the Noël Montreal website.