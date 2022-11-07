If you’re looking for primetime Christmas photo spots in Montreal, it’s tough to top this enchanting alleyway in the Old Port.

Maison Pépin has transformed its alleyway into a movie-esque holiday spot, and it’s brought in a professional photographer to capture all the majesty.

Exposed brick, Christmas lights, wreaths, greenery, and Old Montreal’s charm — what more could you need?

From now until mid-December, individuals, couples, and groups can rent out the magical space for a photoshoot. As part of the deal, Maison Pépin will offer hot chocolate, mulled wine, and Christmas sweets.

Maison Pépin says its private Christmas alley is returning due to the “dazzling success” of last year.

The package costs $150 and includes:

One ten digital photo session

Mulled wine or hot chocolate

Candy and cookies

Groups are limited to a maximum of five people per photoshoot for $150. A 30$ charge will be added for every additional guest.

You might want to keep your eye on the venue’s booking list as spots are filling up quickly.

Maison Pépin is also offering a wreath-making workshop on November 26 for $150.

We’re predicting some seriously gorgeous holiday proposals over the next few weeks…

