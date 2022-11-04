Where to see the best Christmas light displays and events around Montreal (MAP)

Montreal is ready to explode with Christmas colours, events, and lights.

So much so, it might get tough to keep track of all the holiday spirit across the island.

Thankfully, our pals at Map Your Idea have collaborated with Daily Hive Montreal to help create an interactive map with all of the city’s Christmas lights displays, holiday events, and markets.

We’ll also add some events in Quebec and nearby Ontario for those adventurous light seekers.

As we continue to inch closer to the big day, we’ll continually add more Christmasy locations, things to do, and displays as more and more spots light up before the holidays.

The map offers directions to different Christmas events and spots around the city and additional information on the “more info” tab.