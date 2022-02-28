514 staycation: Montreal things to make you feel like you're on vacation
Canada starting to regain some pre-pandemic normalcy doesn’t necessarily mean you’re ready for travelling.
March Break is fast approaching, but maybe you want to stick close to the island of Montreal instead of touring the globe.
Luckily, there are plenty of staycation options in town that’ll make you feel like you’re soaking up the rays in some tropical paradise.
Have yourself a staycation this March Break without ever having to dig your passport out of the drawer.
Oasis Surf
Battle the four-plus months of snow with some hardcore waves. Montreal isn’t located on the coast, but you can still tackle some killer tides.
Oasis Surf in Brossard is an indoor pool open to amateur and experienced surfers looking to ride the waves.
It’s radical.
The venue also has tropical food and drinks, including margaritas, pina colada’s, and daiquiris.
When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday
Time: 10 am to 2 am
Where: Suite 01, 9520 Boulevard Leduc
Biodôme de Montréal
Head outside but inside.
The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.
It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am to 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Snowbird Tiki Bar
This gem of a bar has been dishing out vacation-esque cocktails since 2017. The bar is colourful, the staff wear Hawaiian shirts, there’s a great tropical vibe, elaborate drinks, and light bites.
What else could you want?
When: Every day
Time: 5 pm – 1 am
Where: 6388 rue St-Hubert
Notre-Dame Basilica
Discover Montreal’s very own gothic cathedral in the heart of Old Montreal. Stepping foot into Celine Dion’s wedding venue, you will feel as though you’ve been transported to the streets of Europe.
When: Every day
Time: 8 am – 4:30 pm
Where: 110 Notre-Dame Ouest
Montreal Botanical Garden
Transport yourself to magical gardens and enjoy the pristine Montreal Botanical Garden. The garden is split into five pavilions: The Chinese Garden, The Japanese Garden, The First Nations Garden, and The Alpine Garden.
Soak up some seriously gorgeous sights, all primetime spots to show off on the ‘gram.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Ouest
Scandinavian spa
Head out to Saint-Bruno and kick your feet up and relax at Förena Cité Thermale.
Set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno and inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.
You’ll be in Saint-Bruno, but it could easily double as Norway.
When: Every day
Time: 10 am – 10 pm
Where: 250 Rang des Vingt Cinq Est, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville