Hot getaway: 18 direct flights out of Montreal to somewhere with a beach
The winter blues set in fiercely and quickly in Montreal. Luckily, flights out of YUL can get your toes into some beach sand in less than five hours.
Let’s call it door to shore.
The fine folks over at YUL Deals have created a nifty spreadsheet of direct flights out of Canada’s biggest cities to sandy locations.
Looking to sneak out of Montreal to Cuba, perhaps? How about some February Bahamas? Or maybe you have Florida or Turks and Caicos on the radar?
View this post on Instagram
If you’re planning to become a snowbird this winter — even for a few days — keep any of these quick flights out of YUL on the back burner.
|Destination
|Flight time
|Airline
|Departure
|Return
|Freeport, Bahamas
|3.5
|Sunwing
|Saturday
|Saturday
|Miami, Florida
|3.5
|Air Canada/ Sunwing
|Every day
|Every day
|Orlando, Florida
|3.5
|Air Canada/Transat
|Every day
|Every day
|Tampa Bay, Florida
|3.5
|Air Canada
|Every day
|Every day
|West Palm Beach, Florida
|3.5
|Air Canada
|Every day
|Every day
|Cayo Coco, Cuba
|4
|Air Canada, Transat, Sunwing
|Monday – Friday, Sunday
|Monday – Friday, Sunday
|Cayo Largo del Sur, Cuba
|4
|Sunwing
|Friday
|Friday
|Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba
|4
|Air Canada, Transat
|Monday – Friday, Sunday
|Monday – Friday, Sunday
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|4
|Air Canada, Flair
|Every day
|Every day
|Fort Myers, Flordia
|4
|Air Canada
|Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
|Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
|Havana, Cuba
|4
|Air Transat
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|Holguin, Cuba
|4
|Air Transat
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|Manzanillo, Cuba
|4
|Sunwing
|Wednesday
|Wednesday
|Nassau, Bahamas
|4
|Air Canada
|Saturday, Sunday
|Saturday, Sunday
|Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
|4
|Air Canada
|Friday, Sunday
|Friday, Sunday
|Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
|4
|Air Canada, Sunwing
|Every day
|Every day
|San Salvador, Bahamas
|4
|Air Canada
|Tuesday
|Tuesday
|Varadero, Cuba
|4
|Air Canada, Transat, Sunwing
|Every day
|Every day
What type of winter Montreal weather might you want to sneak away from this year?AccuWeather’s long-term forecast is calling for some comfort from snow this year.
The weather agency says that due to an orientation of a jet stream and the climatological phenomenon known as La Niña, some Canadian areas will bear the brunt of stormy winter weather while other areas could experience a break on their heating bills.
AccuWeather is predicting that Montreal will fall in the latter category.
- You might also like:
- Hidden gem: There's a gorgeous sandy beach less than 45 minutes from Montreal
- Cheap trip alert: You can now fly from Montreal to Miami for under $250 roundtrip
- Fly from Montreal to Portugal for under $500 roundtrip (tax incl) this year
- Cheap flight alert: You can fly from Montreal to Vancouver for under $95 this year
Longtime AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson — who has spent decades forecasting the weather in Canada — has put together AccuWeather’s annual winter forecast for the country, detailing what Canadians can expect for the upcoming season.
The meteorologist noted that “more snow days” than normal are predicted for northern Quebec and “near-to above-normal” natural snow conditions are expected for ski country across Eastern Canada.
Specifically in Montreal, Anderson says residents can expect more mixed precipitation-type of storms due to the episodes of mild air that are forecast to persist throughout the winter.