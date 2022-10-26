Hot getaway: 18 direct flights out of Montreal to somewhere with a beach

The winter blues set in fiercely and quickly in Montreal. Luckily, flights out of YUL can get your toes into some beach sand in less than five hours.

Let’s call it door to shore.

The fine folks over at YUL Deals have created a nifty spreadsheet of direct flights out of Canada’s biggest cities to sandy locations.

Looking to sneak out of Montreal to Cuba, perhaps? How about some February Bahamas? Or maybe you have Florida or Turks and Caicos on the radar?

If you’re planning to become a snowbird this winter — even for a few days — keep any of these quick flights out of YUL on the back burner.

Destination Flight time Airline Departure Return Freeport, Bahamas 3.5 Sunwing Saturday Saturday Miami, Florida 3.5 Air Canada/ Sunwing Every day Every day Orlando, Florida 3.5 Air Canada/Transat Every day Every day Tampa Bay, Florida 3.5 Air Canada Every day Every day West Palm Beach, Florida 3.5 Air Canada Every day Every day Cayo Coco, Cuba 4 Air Canada, Transat, Sunwing Monday – Friday, Sunday Monday – Friday, Sunday Cayo Largo del Sur, Cuba 4 Sunwing Friday Friday Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba 4 Air Canada, Transat Monday – Friday, Sunday Monday – Friday, Sunday Fort Lauderdale, Florida 4 Air Canada, Flair Every day Every day Fort Myers, Flordia 4 Air Canada Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday Havana, Cuba 4 Air Transat Monday, Wednesday, Friday Monday, Wednesday, Friday Holguin, Cuba 4 Air Transat Monday, Wednesday, Friday Monday, Wednesday, Friday Manzanillo, Cuba 4 Sunwing Wednesday Wednesday Nassau, Bahamas 4 Air Canada Saturday, Sunday Saturday, Sunday Providenciales, Turks and Caicos 4 Air Canada Friday, Sunday Friday, Sunday Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic 4 Air Canada, Sunwing Every day Every day San Salvador, Bahamas 4 Air Canada Tuesday Tuesday Varadero, Cuba 4 Air Canada, Transat, Sunwing Every day Every day

What type of winter Montreal weather might you want to sneak away from this year?AccuWeather’s long-term forecast is calling for some comfort from snow this year.

The weather agency says that due to an orientation of a jet stream and the climatological phenomenon known as La Niña, some Canadian areas will bear the brunt of stormy winter weather while other areas could experience a break on their heating bills.

AccuWeather is predicting that Montreal will fall in the latter category.

Longtime AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson — who has spent decades forecasting the weather in Canada — has put together AccuWeather’s annual winter forecast for the country, detailing what Canadians can expect for the upcoming season.

The meteorologist noted that “more snow days” than normal are predicted for northern Quebec and “near-to above-normal” natural snow conditions are expected for ski country across Eastern Canada.

Specifically in Montreal, Anderson says residents can expect more mixed precipitation-type of storms due to the episodes of mild air that are forecast to persist throughout the winter.