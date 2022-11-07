Stay hot: 7 winterized terraces at Montreal restaurants to keep you warm all season

One of the things foodies miss most about the summer weather in Montreal is being able to chug back drinks and scarf down food while sitting in any of the city’s bevy of restaurants.
Unfortunately, when Mother Nature drops winter onto us, we won’t be able to tackle terrace season in Montreal until April.
But, there are some spots around town that have built winterized terraces to allow for a year-long patio season.
If waiting until the spring and summer weather seems too far away, tackle any of these seven winterized terraces in Montreal to tide you over.
Cafe Gentile
View this post on Instagram
Westmount locals love this Italian spot for its crostini, sandwiches, pastas, “sexy fries” (dotted with herbs and parmesan), and not-to-be-missed homemade biscotti for dessert. The outdoor seating is casual and with a little less ambiance than the inside, but it’s fully covered and equipped with space heaters too.
Address: 4126 rue Ste. Catherine
Hours: 8 am to 10 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 8 am to 11 pm; Friday, 9 am to 11 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 3 pm; Sunday, closed Mondays
Local75
View this post on Instagram
Local75 bought three of these little “greenhouse terraces” to deal with customer space during the pandemic and has pivoted them as external patios. It’s transparent, has space heaters, and seats four people if you want a really unique angle for outdoor winter dining.
Address: 5601 Monkland
Hours: 5 pm to 10 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 11 am to 11 pm; Thursday & Friday, 5 pm to 11 pm; Saturday, closed Sundays
Pub Burgundy Lion
View this post on Instagram
Burgundy Lion has an all-season terrace on its top floor. Marketed as a “tea garden conservatory,” the room has an all-glass roof along with floor-to-ceiling plants.
How about some fish ‘n chips, pints, and coziness?
The pub also conveniently has the largest whisky collection in Quebec. Sign us up.
Address: 2496 Notre-Dame Ouest
Hours: 11:30 am to 3 am; Monday to Friday; 10 am to 3 am; Saturday & Sunday
Pigeon Café
View this post on Instagram
Pigeon Café has a cool and spacious winterized terrace that overhangs the sidewalks of the always bustling Monkland Avenue.
Plus the indoor space is full of greenery as well. Short of checking the weather, you might not even know it’s cold outside.
Address: 5626 avenue Monkland
Hours: 7 am to 11 pm
Restaurant Le Richmond
View this post on Instagram
This swanky spot on the Griffintown and Saint-Henri border offers farm-fresh Northern Italian dining inside a retrofitted industrial space PLUS a covered terrace that welcomes in guests rain or shine (or snow).
Address: 377 avenue Richmond
Hours: 11 am to 11 pm; closed Mondays
Jatoba
View this post on Instagram
This modern space that serves phenomenal Asian-inspired fare (you have to try the dumplings) has a green-rich all-season terrace.
Snow or no snow, you gotta go.
Address: 1184 rue du Square Phillips
Hours: 5 pm to 10 pm, Tuesday & Wednesday; 5 pm to 11 pm; Thursday to Saturday; closed Sunday & Monday
Leméac
View this post on Instagram
This longstanding chic French bistro in Outremont not only has a big celebrity following, it has a heated patio so you can stay snug and cozy inside regardless of what the weather brings.
Address: 1045 avenue Laurier Ouest
Hours: 11:30 am to 11 pm; closed Mondays