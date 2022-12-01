Fly from Montreal to Portugal for under $500 roundtrip next year

For folks looking to sneak out of Montreal in 2023, flights to Portugal have just become mighty enticing.

The fine folks at YUL Deals have highlighted a pretty nifty flight deal from Montreal to Portugal for $478 roundtrip, tax included.

YUL Deals says TAP Portugal has dropped the price of its flights from Montreal to Lisbon for dates in October and November 2023.

Travellers can also find nonstop flights to Faro and Port for similar prices.

The Montreal to Lisbon flights are all nonstop, both ways.

How does a little wintertime 2023 in Portugal sound?

Portugal is a European country on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Spain. Lisbon is the capital of and largest city in Portugal and has emerged as an attractive tourist destination over the past 15+ years.

Featuring iconic eastern European red-top roofs, proximity to the Atlantic, and a bustling food scene and nightlife, you might want to really consider this deal.

Especially since Google Flights currently has Montreal to Portugal prices in the $959 to $1,160 range.

If you want to get your Portugal on, check out the steps below.

Here’s how to find and book a Montreal to Portugal deal:

Go to Skyscanner or Kayak Toggle between any of the following dates:

October 1 to October 9

October 9 to October 19

October 12 to October 19, 20, 23

October 13 to October 20, 23

October 15 to October 26

October 16 to October 26, 27

October 19 to October 27

October 19 to November 1

October 20 to October 30, November 1

October 22 to October 30, November 1

October 23 to November 1

October 22, 23, 26 to November 3,8

October 26 to November 3,6

October 27 to November 6,8

October 29, 30 to November 8, 10, 13

November 1 to November 10, 13

November 3 to November 10, 13

November 5 to November 13

November 6 to November 15

Before you go packing your passport and shorts, your flight deal should look something like this:

Safe travels!