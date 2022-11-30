"A strong start": Quebec's winter forecast calls for colder-than-normal December

Quebec was graced with a seasonably warm November, complete with some gorgeous spring-like temperatures. But it doesn’t seem like December will be so kind as the winter season comes rushing in.

The Weather Network has released its winter weather forecast for the province, calling for an “abrupt transition” into a period of wintry weather for most of Quebec.

Specifically, the weather agency dives into what meteorologists are forecasting from December to February, and it seems like we’re in for plenty of cold and snow.

The Weather Network says a “strong start” to the winter season is anticipated, with “colder-than-normal temperatures” in the cards across “most of” Quebec.

The agency credits the sudden switch of winter weather patterns to La Niña for the third year in a row.

“This is just the fourth time on record we’ve seen a La Niña event persist for three consecutive years,” says the agency. “In addition, a piece of the polar vortex is expected to be located over northern Canada, providing an abundant source for Arctic air that should frequently plunge south and spread across much of the country during December.”

Take note the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice. Specifically, the new season comes into effect on Wednesday, December 21.

Similar to our neighbours in Ontario, winter is expected to “take a break” at times in January and February with the potential for an “extended thaw” across southern areas of the province.

Skiiers can expect an “abundance of snow,” but several systems will bring a messy mix of snow, ice, and rain periodically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Québec (@tourismequebec)

The Weather Network’s Meteorologist Kevin Mackay says Quebec’s forecast is all dependent on the northern storm track. “More cold air is predicted if the track is over the Great Lakes,” he says.

Mackay says “above normal snowfall” north of the Saint Lawrence is in the cards, in general, for the Quebec winter.

He says Quebecers are in for what the agency calls a “two-faced winter,” which will feature extended periods of harsh winter weather and breaks of milder weather that may you leave you wondering, “what happened to winter?”

Oy vey, remember how nice November was?