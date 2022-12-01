WinterCurated

No excuses: The best winter hikes for lazy people in Montreal

Dec 1 2022, 9:40 pm
Let’s be honest, going for a hike is fun. But it can be a lot of work — especially during the winter.

Between packing, wearing the proper attire, and stopping halfway to ask, “Are we there yet?”, it’s easy to not even bother.

Don’t worry. We’re right there with you.

Sometimes you just want to take in all of the glory, sights, and sounds without having to do too much, you know, hiking.

Here are a few “hiking trails” around Montreal that you won’t break your back tackling. Just be sure to use #dailyhivemtl as a hashtag to show us your accomplishment (albeit a tad lazy, we won’t judge).

Mont-Royal

 

This one is a no-doubter. The summit from which Montreal got its name, Mont-Royal, offers arguably the best views of Montreal.

The problem is, it’s a hefty hike to get to the top, regardless of which trail you tackle.

So here’s our lazy hiker advice: there are two paid parking lots at Mont-Royal park. Leave your car at the Smith House parking lot and take an easy five-minute walk to the Chalet and Belvedere.

Snap some pics. Nobody will know the difference.

Dieppe Park

 

Dieppe Park cuts into the Saint-Lawrence River and is a quiet park that lets hikers get close to the rapids, breathtaking views of Old Montreal, Habitat-67, and the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The bike path leads right to it from St-Henri, and there are little hills and slopes. There’s also parking near Habitat-67, a mere five-minute walk to the spot.

Westmount Summit

 

Westmount Summit makes up one of the three peaks of Mont-Royal. It’s located in the beautiful area of Westmount, and the top of the Westmount side of the mountain features Saint Joseph’s Oratory, one of the largest domed churches in the world.

Westmount Summit, while steep, offers spectacular views of Montreal, the South Shore, and the Eastern Townships.

But here’s the fun part — there’s free parking at the summit, just behind Summit Woods. Park yourself and check out different non-steep hikes that span the oratory, Westmount Summit, and the cool wooded area.

Parc La Fontaine

Ducks, two lakes, trees, people, and picnic benches — what else do you need? Parc La Fontaine features 34 hectares of greenery (or whitery in the winter), and it’s wedged in between Sherbrooke Street, meaning it’s easily accessible and a breeze when it comes to hiking through.

Lachine Canal

 

If you’re in the mood to soak up the historic Saint-Lawrence River in the winter, the Lachine Canal is a top-notch option, even for lazy hikers.

According to Parks Canada, the canal’s path was ranked the third most beautiful urban circuit in the world by TIME in 2009. The path was opened in 1977, making it one of the oldest in the city.

The 13.5 km spot is popular due to its mix of water and greenery areas, and its remarkably flat path, which makes it ideal for walkers who aren’t in the mood for a steep hike.

Parc-nature du Bois-de-Liesse

 

The Parc-nature du Bois-de-Liesse is a 158-hectare nature park that spans several cities on the northwestern part of the island.

It covers parts of Dollar, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, and Saint-Laurent.

If you really want to get lost in a little bit of on-island greenery, it’s tough to top this gorgeous trek — and it’s mostly flat!

Le Vieux Port de Montreal

If you’re looking for more of an urban trail, you can’t top the Old Port. Full of history, shops, restaurants, and cafes, the oldest part of Montreal will make you feel like you teleported to Europe. The cobblestone streets might wear you down after a while, but that’s why all the restos are there to rejuvenate you.

There are no big hills, you’re close to the water, and there’s parking in case you really want to cheat this hike.

