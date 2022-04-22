10 things to do this weekend in Montreal: April 22 to 24

This weekend may not have the allure as last week’s long Easter one but at least there’s still a bunch of fun things to do in Montreal over the next couple of days.
The forecast looks a tad more appealing than last week. We’re in for back-to-back days of double-digit warmth, which sure beats a snowstorm. It’s expected to be sunny and 10ºC on Saturday and a cloudier 10ºC on Sunday.
If you’re looking to step out of your normal routine, and into something paranormal, you may want to check out Haunted Montreal and their new season of city-wide ghost walk tours.
For over 10 years Haunted Montreal has been hosting tours and conducting research into ghost sightings, paranormal activities, historic hauntings, unexplained mysteries, and strange legends around the city.
When: From now until November Time: Varies per tour Where: Varies per tour, additional info available here Price: 24.50
After undergoing $38.4 million worth of renovations, the metamorphosis of Montreal’s Insectarium is finally complete.
The new Montréal Insectarium opened to the public earlier this week, offering guests an improved museum and a variety of immersive and educational experiences aimed at transforming the relationship that humans have with insects.
When: Every day Time: 9 am – 5 pm Where: 4581 Sherbrooke Est Price: $8.50 – $17
Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?
The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.
It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.
When: Every day Time: 9 am to 6 pm Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue