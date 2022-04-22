10 things to do this weekend in Montreal: April 22 to 24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

After undergoing $38.4 million worth of renovations, the metamorphosis of Montreal’s Insectarium is finally complete.

The new Montréal Insectarium opened to the public earlier this week, offering guests an improved museum and a variety of immersive and educational experiences aimed at transforming the relationship that humans have with insects.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Where: 4581 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $8.50 – $17

Art Souterrain highlights 40 local and international artists across six kilometres of Montreal’s Underground City, offering up more than 35 free activities and exhibitions.

When: From now until June 30

Time: Various times

Where: Between Centre de Commerce Mondial de Montréal and Cité Internationale

Price: Free

Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?

The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.

It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

As seen on Just For Laughs and CTV’s Comedy Channel, Nile Seguin has touched down at The Comedy Nest this weekend, fusing his blend of smart and silly.

Alongside a crop of local opening and emcee Montreal acts, have yourself a laugh or two this weekend.

When: April 22 & 23

Time: 8 and 10:30 pm

Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)

Price: $10 – $17.50, available online

How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.

It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.

When: Every day

Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave

Montreal has over 3,000 murals spread out across the city and if you pick a day with good weather, you can go on an Easter hunt (just without the eggs) and scope out a slew of gorgeous murals.

When: Every day

Time: 24/7

Where: Various locations across Montreal (check out our favourites right here)

Tackle the weekend with some hardcore waves. Montreal isn’t located on the coast, but you can still get atop some killer tides.

Oasis Surf in Brossard is an indoor pool open to amateur and experienced surfers looking to ride the waves.

It’s radical.

The venue also has tropical food and drinks, including margaritas, pina coladas, and daiquiris.