Montreal bar to serve alcohol for 24 continuous hours

Forget last call.

The City of Montreal and the Quebec government have partnered with a non-profit organization to allow a local bar to serve booze for 24 hours straight.

The non-profit group MTL 24/24 has received clearance from both provincial and municipal authorities to serve alcohol non-stop over an entire weekend, starting at 10 pm on May 21.

The pilot project will take place at the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT) on Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Ste. Catherine. Instead of offering last call at 2:45 am, the SAT bartenders will stop serving hooch at 2:45 am on Monday, May 23.

The joint initiative is an effort to revitalize and promote the nightlife culture in Montreal after two years of being decimated by the you-know-what.

The event, officially called NON STOP 24/24, is the closing event for May’s Montréal au Sommet de la Nuit 2022 festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTL 24/24 (@mtl2424)

The closing event will showcase more than 30 local artists and figures from local and international nightlife culture.

MTL 24/24 says “innovative measures” will be put in place to “mitigate nuisances and reduce consumption-related harm” to ensure a safe 24 hours between participants, drinkers, staff, and local residents.

All the musical programming for the event will be announced on April 26 when tickets become available.

“Hey barkeep, can you run me a 24-hour-long tab, please?”