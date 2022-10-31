10 things to do in Montreal this November for under $20

As the calendar flips to November, you might want to take it easy on the ol’ wallet with the holidays fast approaching. Luckily, there are a bunch of fun things to do in Montreal that won’t break the bank.

Here are 10 things to do in November that all cost less than $20.

Montreal has been enjoying a mesmerizing free infinity room exhibit since the summer from renowned 93-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

It might be the city’s most sought-after exhibit so tickets are tough to get a hold of. But if you’re lucky enough to snatch up a few, it’ll cost you zilch.

The exhibit, which is being hosted at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art until January, features seriously photogenic “infinity mirror rooms.”

Roughly 5,000 tickets are available every month and we’ve got a few tricks to make sure you can nab ’em. Check it out right here.

This popular Cantonese restaurant on Saint-Urbain dishes out seriously tasty food (in big portions) at really good prices.

Try a two-meat BBQ meal for $17, classic char siu fried rice for $15, or their very tasty Cantonese Chow Mein for $18.

Self-guided walking tour: FREE

Toss on a pair of comfy shoes and explore some of the most scenic parts of the city at your own pace.

There are dozens of routes available but McGill University highlights two really intriguing treks. Check out the upscale Golden Square Mile, Mont-Royal Cemetry, McGill’s campus, the Old Port, and Le Plateau, both of which take about two hours to complete.

How about falling into the aisles with laughter this fall?

Montreal’s most renowned comedy club, hosts weekly start-of-the-week shows in the form of “Newbie Tuesdays” and “Comedy Lab Wednesdays,” highlighting some of the city’s up-and-coming comics and veteran comics working on new bits.

Hilarity for $6, you can’t go wrong.

Located in the heart of Montreal’s notorious St. Laurent Boulevard, The Wiggle Room is the Bootleg Baby of this city’s Bawdy family tree.

Born out of a desire to bring a traditional Vaudeville spirit back to the street that was once known as Montreal’s “hardened artery,” The Wiggle Room is committed to providing high-quality live shows, most of which only cost $15.

Check out the popular “Voix de Ville” or the venue’s Friday and Saturday shows for a good price.

Mural hunt: FREE

Murals have become a staple in Montreal’s colourful visual identity over the past several years as the city has become a beacon for graffiti artists and street art fans.

The city has more than 3,000 murals spread out across the island and you can use this handy map to check out as many as you want, all for free.

Wilensky’s, formerly Wilensky’s Light Lunch Inc., is a well-known family-run Jewish deli that has been doing things the old-fashioned way since 1932. They are perhaps most famous for their grilled beef salami and bologna sandwich with mustard on a kaiser roll and pressed flat on the grill.

The mustard is compulsory, as a sign in the historic deli announces.

While prices have increased a little since the ’30s, the delicacy will still cost you less than a fiver.

Montreal markets: FREE

Soak up the fall foliage at either one of Montreal’s most famous markets or get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Atwater Market and Jean-Talon are both home to a variety of well-priced goods including fruit, veggies, cheeses, meat, bread, and more.

Saint-Joseph’s Oratory: FREE

One of the largest churches in Canada is an absolute site to see. It has beautiful wood carvings and painted ceilings, and it offers breathtaking views of Montreal in the fall. Plus, it’s completely free.

La Grande Biblioteque: FREE

La Grande Biblioteque houses over a million books and is part of Quebec’s national library. Dating back to the 1900s, the interior of the library is filled with iron-wrought railings, a magnificent spiral staircase, and phenomenal photo ops.