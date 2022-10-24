EventsArtsCurated

Al Sciola
Oct 24 2022, 8:32 pm
Montreal's popular Van Gogh exhibition has been extended into 2023
@oasisimmersion/Instagram
The insanely popular Vincent Van Gogh exhibition at Palais des congrès has been extended once again —  this time until January of 2023.

Made in collaboration with Paquin Entertainment Group and Normal Studio, VAN GOGH – Distorsion first debuted at OASIS immersion back in April. The light-filled interactive journey features music and more than 225 paintings, sketches, and drawings.

van gogh

@oasisimmersion / Instagram

At a runtime of 75 minutes, the exhibition at OASIS immersion takes a modern look at Van Gogh’s work and imagines what he may have accomplished with today’s technology, mixing digital creation and media. Visitors can move freely through each brushstroke of his many oeuvres.

van gogh

@oasisimmersion / Instagram

According to a press release, Distorsion’s main features include three immersive galleries with 360-degree projections – walls and floors, equipped with 105 laser projectors and 119 surround-sound speakers. Organizers call the exhibition a “moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer.”

To buy tickets to VAN GOGH – Distorsion, click here.

