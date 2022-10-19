Say it ain't so, I will not go: Tickets to Montreal's Blink-182 reunion show are insanely expensive

Keep your head still, Montreal. If you want to catch the Blink-182 reunion show at the Bell Centre, it’s going to cost you.

After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 announced they have reunited for an album and world tour and the tickets are not… a small thing.

Tickets to the band’s May 12 show at the Bell Centre went on sale last week and it seems like scalpers got to most of them first.

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets, at the very back of the arena — section 400 — are going for $222. Resale floor prices range from $917 to an astounding $3,043, and tickets in the usually modest 100 section are going for $376 to $578.

The band called it in 1999 with the release of “All the Small Things”: always, I know, you’ll be at my show. Watching, waiting, commiserating.

Montreal Blink fans have been complaining that scalpers bought up all the tickets last week and are turning around with a hefty resale price tag, citing that everything left is at least $200.

The damn scalpers got us all in Montreal :-(. — AEAL (@al_pappii) October 18, 2022

My gf was in line for the presales and prices were ridiculous… Nothing good under 250$…

It’s non sense prices imo. — Mikaël Dufresne (@purplemikey) October 19, 2022

In Montreal the worst seat was $70 at the very very beginning, now it’s $200 minimum — Simon (@simondudu) October 18, 2022

Just looked at tickets to see Blink-182 in Montreal in May. 200 dollars for the cheapest ticket. NOPE — Jennifer Poulin (@JenPoulin) October 17, 2022

Was excited to take a trip with my wife to celebrate our anniversary and see @blink182 in Montreal. Just unbelievable pricing. I’d rather miss my favorite bands than continue to support such a horrible company. Good work, @Ticketmaster @TMFanSupport pic.twitter.com/ql47w7vEBy — Andrew Prentovic (@APrentovic) October 18, 2022

Local music venue Turbo Haüs will be hosting a free cover show on the same day as Blink’s Bell Centre show, calling the trio a “bad live band.” Turbo Haüs says they will get three “good bands playing all the dumb songs that give us that nostalgia boner.”

The Saint-Denis venue says their show will be “fun and free instead of two months’ rent.”

Earlier in October, Blink-182 — who formed in the late ’90s — announced original band member Tom DeLonge would be rejoining Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus, the latter of whom just returned after battling cancer.

Blink-182 is also releasing a new album as part of their massive, albeit expensive, world tour.