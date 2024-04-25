Canadiens captain Suzuki proposes to longtime girlfriend on vacation

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is having quite the year.

Upon concluding a season that saw him net a career-high 77 points, the Canadiens centre decided to opt out of joining Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championships.

Well, now we know why.

Taking a well-deserved vacation with longtime girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald, the 24-year-old popped the ultimate question on Wednesday.

Fitzgerald announced the news in a joint Instagram post with Suzuki last night, sharing shots of a beach-side dinner at a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic, as well as photos of her engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Fitzgerald (@caitlinfitzgeraldd)

A few familiar faces have already left messages of congratulations in the post’s comments section, including teammate Jayden Struble, Angela Price, Nate Thompson, Ryan Poehling, and Tyler Toffoli’s wife, Cat.

Suzuki and Fitzgerald have been together for many years now, with their union predating him being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL draft.

With Suzuki now in line to get hitched, he joins the likes of fellow Habs players Jake Evans, Josh Anderson, and Brendan Gallagher, who also proposed to their partners over the past year.