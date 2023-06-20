Canadiens' Jake Evans proposes to high school sweetheart during picture-perfect picnic

Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans just popped the question.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Emily Flat.

Spoiler alert? She said yes.

In a photo posted to his Instagram story, Evans gave fans a glimpse of the romantic engagement moment that featured a lakeside landscape and a picnic.

And in all honesty, it looks like it’s straight out of a movie scene.

Judging by social media posts, Evans and Flat have been together since before he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In fact, they even went to prom together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jakeevans18 (@jakeevans18)

Evans, who made his Habs debut during the 2019-2020 season, is coming off his third season with the Canadiens, which saw him score 19 points over 54 games. The Toronto native is locked into a contract that has one year remaining with a cap hit of $1.7 million.