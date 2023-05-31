"My person, forever": Canadiens' Josh Anderson proposes to longtime girlfriend

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson is officially an engaged man.

His new fiancé, Paola Finizio, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the exciting news.

“My person, forever!!!!,” Finizio wrote as her caption. “The most perfect night in my forever happy place. Here’s to a lifetime of loving you.”

It hasn’t taken long for other wives in the hockey community to reach out with their support, as many have left comments on Finizio’s post. “Omg congratulations!!!” commented Carey Price’s wife, Angela. “OMG!!! So happy for you guys,” said Ben Chiarot’s wife, Jacqueline.

Jeff Petry’s wife, Julie, also echoed similar sentiments. “Wow!! Couldn’t love this more!! Congrats y’all!!!!!”

Anderson is coming off a season with the Canadiens in which he scored 21 goals and 32 points in 69 games. Despite being in some trade rumours as of late, the 29-year-old is locked into a contract that has four years remaining with a cap hit of $5.5 million.

Anderson has spent the past three seasons with the Habs after being acquired prior to the 2020-21 season in exchange for Max Domi and a third-round pick. Prior to the deal, he had spent his first four full NHL seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 457 career games, he has 122 goals and 203 points.