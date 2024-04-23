Seeing the Carolina Hurricanes’ storm surge or post-game hugs from Boston Bruins goalie tandem Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark brings up a hint of bittersweet nostalgia for Montreal Canadiens fans.

That’s because before either of those came to fruition, the Canadiens had Carey Price, PK Subban, and the triple low-five.

The iconic celebration featured the star goalie and young defenceman letting loose after every Habs win. And fans were loving it — until former head coach Michel Therrien put an end to it, of course.

Speaking with Jean-Charles Lajoie of TVA Sports on Monday, the ex-Canadiens bench boss was quick to praise Boston’s unity as a team as a reason for their recent success, drawing comparisons to some of his successful years in Montreal.

“They will reap their individual honours if they fit into the team concept. We had good examples of this in Montreal,” said Therrien in French, before pointing to Subban’s Norris win in 2014 and Price’s array of accolades the following season.

Lajoie then pressed the 60-year-old, drawing parallels between the Swayman-Ullmark celebration and the one Therrien banned back in 2013. In his defence, the former coach claimed it was a different era.

“It was a different time when I was there. When I arrived, I wanted to put my foot down,” he explained. “It was one of the first things [I did]. Individuals, did not accept that. It was the team. It was the first step.”

In hindsight, though, Therrien said he would probably not make the same decision today.

“I was criticized… Today, I would surely have changed my philosophy a little because we also have to adjust with the generations,” he added.

As for the handshake, Price and Subban were able to bring it back one last time in front of the Bell Centre crowd during the retired blueliner’s Montreal homecoming ceremony.