Five things the Canadiens can do to make the playoffs next season

Finishing at the bottom of the NHL standings has kept the Montreal Canadiens out of the playoffs for the third year in a row.

Most Canadiens fans have remained patient, though, understanding that the club is in the midst of a rebuild. With that said, GM Kent Hughes recently admitted that discussing “the P word” (playoffs) is no longer a taboo.

So, if they really are looking to make a push as soon as next season — and maybe even go on another epic run — there are a handful of things that would improve their chances, and some are easier said than done.

Take less penalties

The Canadiens started their year on an undisciplined note, leading all NHL teams in penalties by late October. That trend improved slightly but ultimately continued into the months that followed, with the Habs finishing the campaign in eighth place among the league’s penalty leaders.

When you consider that the Habs lost a whopping 27 games this season by one goal and boasted a 76.5% on the penalty kill, staying out of the box could certainly do wonders for them in the standings.

Sign a big-name free agent

The last time the Habs signed a “big name” was probably when defenceman David Savard joined them via free agency just weeks after beating the Habs in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the Lightning.

In desperate need of depth and secondary scoring, Montreal’s executive VP Jeff Gorton recently admitted that the club will once again look to free agency as a way of acquiring talent.

Big names potentially hitting the board as UFAs in July include Jonathan Marchessault, Elias Lindholm, and Sam Reinhart.

Trade picks for young talent

As they did to acquire Dach and Alex Newhook, Montreal has expedited the rebuild process by trading draft picks for talented young players.

Shaving off a few years of development and dealing picks for players knocking on the door of a breakout season has worked wonders in the past, especially under the guidance of head coach Martin St. Louis.

With a dozen picks in the upcoming NHL draft, another deal of the sort could be on the horizon.

Stay healthy

The Habs have been one of the NHL’s most injury-plagued teams over the past few years.

In the 2023-24 season alone, they were without Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Alex Newhook, David Savard, and Kaiden Guhle for extended stretches. Meanwhile, Chris Wideman and Carey Price remain on the injured reserve list.

If they want any chance of outscoring other teams in a competitive Atlantic Division, Montreal has to stay healthy to take full advantage of their roster.

Get lucky

At the end of the day, even if Montreal makes major strides in 2024-25, they remain a part of one of the league’s toughest divisions.

Carving out a spot somewhere among the talents of the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Toronto Maple Leafs will be no picnic. Throw in the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres, who are, arguably, further along in their respective rebuilds, and it becomes evident that luck will come into play.

As a result, claiming a wild card ticket to the postseason may be dependent on another team performing below expectations.