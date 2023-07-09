"Forever & always": Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher is getting married

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher just signed the most important — and longest — deal of his life.

No, it’s not a new contract with the Canadiens: Gallagher shared the news on Instagram with a shared post with his longtime partner Emma Fortin that they were engaged over the weekend at Lost Lake Park in Whistler, BC, with the question being popped in front of a beautiful scenic background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ EMMA⚡️ (@emmafortin14)

“Forever & always,s” the couple’s post was captioned, with the Canadiens’ team account offering up a congratulatory “félicitations.”

Fortin shared in an Instagram story that the meaning of the location was extra special: it’s actually where her parents were engaged 30 years ago, just about a two-hour drive north from downtown Vancouver.

Though the 31-year-old Gallagher was born in Edmonton, he spent much of his childhood in BC, moving to Tsawwassen with his family at the age of 12. He then became a Vancouver junior hockey legend for his time with the WHL’s Giants, spending four seasons with the team from 2008 to 2012 before going pro with the Habs-affiliated Hamilton Bulldogs in the American Hockey League.

Gallagher has now played 11 seasons for the Canadiens since first suiting up in 2012-13, and it seems likely that he’s got several more left, with four years left on his contract that sees him with the team through 2027.

While it’s obviously far too soon to plan out any wedding details, we can only hope he has as wild a weekend as Nashville Predators defenceman Tyson Barrie, who hosted one heck of a party in Victoria this past weekend for his wedding with his partner Emma Rose.

Though we can’t exactly predict who the next NHL couple to get hitched up is, keep an eye out for any woman named Emma, it seems.