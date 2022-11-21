5 Quebec small towns that become magical in the winter (PHOTOS)

When it comes to winter in Quebec, you have two options: hide inside your house until the spring or completely revel in the dark, cold, and snow.

We recommend the latter.

If that’s you, there’s good news: the province is loaded with great towns that transform into magical wonderlands during the winter months.

From the obvious (Mont-Tremblant) to some hidden gems (Saint-Siméon), Quebec is full of snowy must-see getaways.

Ranging from giant ice skating rinks to relaxing outdoor spas and towns full of holiday cheer, here are our favourite winter wonderlands in the entire province.

The capital really doesn’t mess around when it comes to winter. Quebec City is probably the province’s coolest winter wonderland go-to.

In the heart of Quebec City, there’s le Quartier Petit Champlain. It’s loaded with breathtaking holiday decor, markets, food, wine, hotels, cobblestone streets, and phenomenal photo opportunities — all a stone’s throw from the iconic Château Frontenac.

It’s tough to top Quebec City when it comes to winter in the province…

At less than 90 minutes outside of Montreal, Mont-Tremblant is the perfect winter escape destination.

The town offers a wide range of restaurant and bar spots, charming shops, snowshoeing trails, and the province’s best skiing options.

Plus, the Tremblant Village is completely picturesque thanks to its European feel. You really can’t go wrong.

Okay, it’s not technically a city or a town but come on, WATERFALLS IN THE WINTER?

At 83 metres high (272.3 feet), Montmorency Falls is a full 30 metres taller than Niagara Falls.

Located just 15 minutes from Old Quebec, these falls are located where the St. Lawrence River stretches into a bevy of bases and cliffs.

The falls have an electric gondola that helps you trek to the top, which is primetime for snapping pictures of the entire Montmorency region.

Bundle up, sometimes the falls freeze over when it’s cold. It’s a wintertime must-see for Quebecers.

Running through Côte-de-Beaupré’s picturesque countryside is one of North America’s oldest roads. Follow Route de la Nouvelle-France (Avenue Royale) back through four centuries of history and discover magnificent homes from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Plus during the winter, the town offers hiking trails and skiing.

Often referred to as “Quebec’s breadbasket,” the town is rich with agricultural roots, dating back to the province’s earliest settlers.

Whether you’re eating farm-fresh food, drinking good wine, or enjoying some winter charm, keep Côte-de-Beaupré on your radar and you might just feel like you’re in France.

The prized winter possession of the small town of Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier is the Game of Thrones-like Hôtel de Glace — a collection of outdoor hotels made entirely out of ice.

If you really want to show winter who’s boss, spend a few nights at these enchanting places.