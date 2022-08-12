7 intriguing facts about Quebec's iconic Château Frontenac hotel

If you had to identify Quebec with only one photo, you’d probably use one of the Château Frontenac.

To call this imposing structure “iconic” would be an understatement. From its exquisite architecture to its rich history and central location, we figured it was time we gave this 610-room institution a facts piece of its own.

Without further ado, here are seven facts about the Château Frontenac you may not have known…

It’s a National Historic Site

In 1981, nine decades after it was built, the Château was formally recognized as a National Historic Site of Canada. It also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The hotel was expanded three times

Since opening in May 1892, the world-famous site has underwent major expansions and renovations in 1924, 1993, and 2011.

Alfred Hitchcock used it in a movie

The Master of Suspense himself used the Quebec landmark as the filming location for the final scene in I Confess, a 1953 film starring Montgomery Clift.

An important WW2 military conference was hosted there

At the height of the Second World War, Allied leaders Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sir Winston Churchill, and Canada’s own Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King met at the Château for a conference. The purpose of the 1943 meeting was to plan the invasion of Normandy.

It was Quebec’s tallest building

For a brief period between 1924 and 1930, the hotel was the tallest structure in town. That title now belongs to the Édifice Marie-Guyart, which stands at 415 feet high.

It is the most photographed hotel on Earth

With millions of tourists visiting each year, numerous brochures and travel sites claim that the Frontenac is, in fact, the most photographed hotel in the entire world. And given its signature beauty, it’s easy to understand why.

Celine Dion has her own suite

Along with the Churchill and Roosevelt Suites is another famous room. Named after Quebec’s unofficial queen, the Celine Dion Heritage Suite is decorated with images from the singer’s family photographer.