Two cities in Quebec crowned as best in Canada

Quebec is home to plenty of charming towns and villages but two major provincial metropolises stand out when it comes to the best cities in all of Canada.

Travel + Leisure released a new list that details the five best cities in Canada for 2022, and, not surprisingly, Quebec City and Montreal made the cut.

Not only did they make the small ranking, they ranked first and second.

The publication ranked Quebec City as the best city in Canada for its consecutive year, citing it “feels like being in Europe, with its churches, cobblestoned streets, and many languages (including French, of course) being spoken.”

“Quebec City is the jewel of Canada,” declared one reader. “It is tucked away and extremely romantic,” said another, who called it one of their “favourite [cities] on the planet.”

Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value on an 100-point score.

Quebec City scored 87.04 on the “World’s Best Award Score” and Montreal locked in an 84.88.

Here’s the complete list of the five best cities in Canada from Travel + Leisure. How many have you been to?