Quebec City has been named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Quebec City — arguably the province’s most popular tourist destination — has just been named one of Canada’s most underrated cities by a prestigious magazine.

According to Condé Nast Traveler‘s recent ranking of “The 7 Most Underrated Cities in Canada,” the capital of Quebec is among the standouts of the Great White North.

“We’ve rounded up some of the coolest cities in Canada that don’t always get the limelight they deserve and some big names that have a whole lot more to offer than what’s written in the guidebooks,” the magazine touted.

The luxury and lifestyle travel magazine describes Quebec as a “must-visit destination within Canada,” calling it the only fortified city in North America.

The publication highlights the capital’s castles, cobble-stoned streets, and seventeenth-century European vibe as reasons for it to be a must-see.

Condé Nast Traveler’s ranking highlights Vieux-Quebec’s top-end restaurants as reasons why it’s underrated and says it’s welcoming a brand new eatery concept right around the corner from the infamous Le Château Frontenac.

Other spots named in the roundup include Ottawa, Victoria, Halifax, Winnipeg, and Banff as underrated Canadian cities. Which in our mind really only leaves three cities as non-underrated spots.

Keep your head up Quebec City, we think you’re mighty fine.

