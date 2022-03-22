We’ve heard the terms “remote” and “isolation” aplenty over the past couple of years, and buying your own private island in Quebec might be just the cure for the ultimate hideaway.

If you have more than $1.8 million at your disposal, why not splurge on your own island?

Because having a home is one thing, but having an entire island to yourself is totally badass.

Major Island in Lac-des-Îles of the Laurentians is up for grabs. According to a listing from Private Islands Inc., the 412-acre island is completely non-developed and ready to be inhabited.

Located three hours north of Montreal, the property has been surveyed and subdivided into 20 shorefront lots, some of which can be further subdivided to include even more individual lots.

According to the listing, the island has enough room for hiking, golf courses, and a resort. It also has its own private landing strip.

Ownership of the island grants legal access to a mainland dock, beach, and parking and Major Island’s surrounding Lac-des-Îles is a “fishermen’s dream,” says the listing, “home to many species including walleye, muskie and pike.

Nearby Mont-Laurier is a 15-minute drive away and offers a wide range of facilities and services, including golf, skiing, cycling, a cinema, a hospital, and shopping.

Considering you could use that $1.8 million to buy a luxury condo in downtown Montreal, why not have your own island?