Pricey pads: The 5 most expensive houses for sale in Montreal (PHOTOS)

If you’re part of the small percentage looking to pour a few dozen million dollars into a Montreal home, we applaud you. If not, you’re like the rest of us and simply enjoy peering into some of the most expensive homes on the island.

According to Sotheby’s International Realty, Montreal currently has six homes for sale near the double-digit million mark, one of which is on the market for a cool $29.9 million.

If you’re good at stashing savings — again we applaud you — and want to consider moving to big-time luxury, take a look at some seriously majestic homes. And if you eventually have a homecoming party, don’t forget to invite us.

Here are the five most expensive houses for sale, in descending order, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

It wouldn’t be too shabby being isolated at this 12-bedroom, 82,493.43 sq ft spot in the heart of downtown Montreal’s Golden Square Mile.

Built in 1913, this majestic 67-room Italian Renaissance Revival offers “unparalleled luxury and artisanship throughout its grand living spaces and lush gardens,” says the realtor listing.

This palace has an astounding price tag but Queen Elizabeth II has stayed here for a soirée so… it’s your call.

Built: 1913

Rooms: 12 bedrooms, 8+4 bathrooms

Lot size: 82,493 sq ft

Situated adjacent to Mount Royal Park, this majestic stone mansion built in 1928 features $10 million worth of mountain views, and a magnificent multilevel lush garden with a saltwater pool and 15-foot ceilings.

Built: 1927

Rooms: 6 bedrooms, 5+2 bathrooms

Lot size: 9,603 sq ft

We’re cheating a bit here because this French-inspired chateau is actually in Laval. But come on, look at this 15,000 sq ft masterpiece of classical and modern architecture! And that view! Ane the staircase!

Built: 1972

Rooms: 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Lot size: NA

This Versace-Esque manor in Ville St-Laurent shows off the ultra-high-end lifestyle with absolutely opulent finishes.

Built: 2005

Rooms: 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Lot size: 18,976 sq ft

This five-storey condo in Old Montreal overlooks the city and the river and features private wine cellars, a saltwater pool, a billiard room, 24-hour security and, an exceptional location near the Yacht Club because you know, why wouldn’t you have a yacht too?

Built: 2010

Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Lot size: NA