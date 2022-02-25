A Look Inside: $5.9M masterpiece condo in downtown Montreal (PHOTOS)

An elegant and timeless masterpiece condo has hit the market in downtown Montreal.

The sophisticated condo is for sale for $5,995,000 and is listed by real estate agent Martin Rouleau of Engel & Völkers.

Rouleau says the 13-room home is “fit for royalty” and is the epitome of ultimate modern luxury fused with traditionalism.

The two-bedroom, 2+1-bathroom has massive windows, high ceilings, and wide-open living spaces.

Located in one of Montreal’s most prestigious buildings, the St-Regis, the Ville-Marie condo presents “the finest craftsmanship and artisanship.”

The condo features elevator access from the suite, a gas fireplace, central air and vacuum, four climate-controlling remotes, a jacuzzi bathtub, and a 24-hour doorman.

Just remember: if you have a housewarming party, don’t forget to invite us. We’ll bring some wine and promise to wipe our feet at the entrance.