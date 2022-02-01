If you’re in the market for some inexpensive houses for sale across Quebec, you might be in luck.

According to Canadian Real Estate Magazine, the average home price in the province as of fall 2021 was $459,955. We searched through hundreds of provincial listings on Realtor.ca and put together a list of a baker’s dozen homes that are under $100,000.

Some of which are hovering around the $40,000 mark, meaning some are ten times less pricey than the provincial average.

And, sure, some of these are fixer-uppers, but with a little imagination, some serious work (and not much of a downpayment), one could be your potential future home.

Click through every heading link for more photos and details.

Asking price: $25,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Land size: 464 m²

Asking price: $40,000

One-bedroom

Zero bathroom

Land size: 4,373 m²

Asking price: $41,500

One-bedroom

One bathroom

Floor size: 312 sq ft

Asking price: $44,000

One-bedroom

One bathroom

Land size: 18,425 m²

Asking price: $44,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Land size: 402 m²

Asking price: $45,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Land size: 1,984 m²

Asking price: $49,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Land size: 7,491 sq ft

Asking price: $59,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Land size: 7,410 sq ft

Asking price: $60,000

One-bedroom

One bathroom

Land size: 464 m²

Asking price: $69,900

One-bedroom

One bathroom

Land size: 1,113 m²

Asking price: $74,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Land size: 1,433 m²

Asking price: $89,500

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Floor size: 756 sq ft