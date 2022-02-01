13 of the cheapest houses for sale in Quebec
Feb 1 2022, 3:59 pm
If you’re in the market for some inexpensive houses for sale across Quebec, you might be in luck.
According to Canadian Real Estate Magazine, the average home price in the province as of fall 2021 was $459,955. We searched through hundreds of provincial listings on Realtor.ca and put together a list of a baker’s dozen homes that are under $100,000.
Some of which are hovering around the $40,000 mark, meaning some are ten times less pricey than the provincial average.
And, sure, some of these are fixer-uppers, but with a little imagination, some serious work (and not much of a downpayment), one could be your potential future home.
Click through every heading link for more photos and details.
137 Rue St-Joseph N., Thetford Mines
- Asking price: $25,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Land size: 464 m²
54 Ch. de Bois-Franc–Montcerf, Bois-Franc
- Asking price: $40,000
- One-bedroom
- Zero bathroom
- Land size: 4,373 m²
65 Rue Régimbald, Mont-Tremblant
- Asking price: $41,500
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- Floor size: 312 sq ft
15 Ch. du Lac-Nairn, Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs
- Asking price: $44,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- Land size: 18,425 m²
1040 Ch. du Tour-du-Lac, Lac-Simon
- Asking price: $44,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Land size: 402 m²
3222 Ch. Magnan, Weedon
- Asking price: $45,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Land size: 1,984 m²
3177 Ch. du Ruisseau, Saint-Damien
- Asking price: $49,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Land size: 7,491 sq ft
2 Rue des Goélands, Gore
- Asking price: $59,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Land size: 7,410 sq ft
243 Rue Champlain, Lachute
- Asking price: $60,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- Land size: 464 m²
15 Rue Léo, Saint-Christophe-d’Arthabaska
- Asking price: $69,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- Land size: 1,113 m²
330 Rg St-Joseph, Saint-Alexis-des-Monts
- Asking price: $74,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Land size: 1,433 m²
4810 Ch. du Bois-Franc #5, Montreal
- Asking price: $89,500
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Floor size: 756 sq ft
630 Rg Ste-Marie E., Sainte-Justine
- Asking price: $94,900
- Five bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Floor size: 4,861 m²