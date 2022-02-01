Real EstateUrbanized

13 of the cheapest houses for sale in Quebec

Feb 1 2022, 3:59 pm
Realtor.ca

If you’re in the market for some inexpensive houses for sale across Quebec, you might be in luck.

According to Canadian Real Estate Magazine, the average home price in the province as of fall 2021 was $459,955. We searched through hundreds of provincial listings on Realtor.ca and put together a list of a baker’s dozen homes that are under $100,000.

Some of which are hovering around the $40,000 mark, meaning some are ten times less pricey than the provincial average.

And, sure, some of these are fixer-uppers, but with a little imagination, some serious work (and not much of a downpayment), one could be your potential future home.

Click through every heading link for more photos and details.

137 Rue St-Joseph N., Thetford Mines

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $25,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 464 m²

54 Ch. de Bois-Franc–Montcerf, Bois-Franc

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $40,000
  • One-bedroom
  • Zero bathroom
  • Land size: 4,373 m²

65 Rue Régimbald, Mont-Tremblant

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $41,500
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Floor size: 312 sq ft

15 Ch. du Lac-Nairn, Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $44,000
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 18,425 m²

1040 Ch. du Tour-du-Lac, Lac-Simon

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $44,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 402 m²

3222 Ch. Magnan, Weedon

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $45,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 1,984 m²

3177 Ch. du Ruisseau, Saint-Damien

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $49,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 7,491 sq ft

2 Rue des Goélands, Gore

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $59,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 7,410 sq ft

243 Rue Champlain, Lachute

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $60,000
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 464 m²

15 Rue Léo, Saint-Christophe-d’Arthabaska

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $69,900
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 1,113 m²

330 Rg St-Joseph, Saint-Alexis-des-Monts

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $74,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 1,433 m²

4810 Ch. du Bois-Franc #5, Montreal

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $89,500
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Floor size: 756 sq ft

630 Rg Ste-Marie E., Sainte-Justine

Realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $94,900
  • Five bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Floor size: 4,861 m²
