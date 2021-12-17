A Look Inside: Majestic $16.5M crown jewel estate outside of Montreal (PHOTOS)
A stunning $16.5 million gated estate is on the market in the town of Magog, just outside of Montreal.
The 5-bedroom mansion has three guest houses, two pools (one indoor, one outdoor), a theatre room, billiards table, wine cellar, an elevator, hot tub, 13-car garage, and five bathrooms.
The grounds are gently sloped towards a private dock with gorgeous views of Lake Memphremagog.
Marie-Yvonne Paint, the luxury real estate broker for Royal Lepage, tells Daily Hive the house is a “crown jewel” of Magog.
Located about 125 km outside of Montreal, the estate has a 25-foot-high ceiling, marble floors, a majestic staircase made with wrought iron, moulded walls, a spectacular kitchen, and a 19th-century fireplace mantle imported from France.
There’s also a library, exercise room, and a 150-inch projection screen, so you know movie nights would be top-notch.
Even if $16.5 mill is a bit outside your real estate price range, take a look at the photos of the majestic property below.
If you do end up signing, don’t forget to invite us all over for the house warming party, we’ll bring carrot cake.