10 Montreal Canadiens prospects to keep an eye on this year

With the World Junior Championship in full swing and Rookie Camp right around the corner, Montreal Canadiens fans will have more than a few chances to see their favourite prospects in action over the next few weeks.

And with the departure of so many veteran players over the offseason, there are a fair number of spots in the lineup waiting to be filled.

From the underdogs to the overachievers, here are 10 Montreal Canadiens prospects who have a decent chance of suiting up in the big league this year.

For the sake of this list, we’ll focus on young players who have played less than 25 NHL games.

10. Emil Heineman, LW/RW

Acquired in the trade with the Calgary Flames that involved Tyler Toffoli, this 20-year-old winger brings size and power to any line he’s on.

Heineman has yet to suit up for an NHL game, and if he doesn’t get the call this year, it’s likely that he will play the majority of the season in his home country of Sweden.

9. Sean Farrell, C/LW

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Sean Farrell has been elevating his game as of late. In a short season of just 24 games, the 20-year-old put up an impressive 28 points last year for Harvard University.

His performances at the Winter Olympics and IIHF World Championship earlier this year were also noteworthy. He led Team USA in scoring with six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in four games in Beijing, adding another six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 10 appearances in Finland.

If this trajectory continues, he’ll be a true standout at camp.

8. Lane Hutson, D

Considered by many to be one of the biggest steals in the draft, this young defenceman makes up for his small stature with an abundance of offensive skill.

With 63 points in 60 games with the U.S. National U18 Team, the Chicago native proved he has a nose for the net. At only 18 years of age, Hutson already has the potential to become the Canadiens’ long-awaited offensive d-man.

While he may not crack the lineup just yet, he’s definitely someone to watch closely.

7. Logan Mailloux, D

Off the ice, Logan Mailloux has certainly garnered a reputation as a polarizing figure for a variety of reasons since being drafted 31st overall in 2021.

On the ice, though, he has proven to be a defensive prospect with excellent shooting, handling and skating skills. Many analysts agree that he has a shot to make major strides forward this year.

Mailloux, who has been undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury, recently participated in Montreal’s development camp in July. The London Knight spent the summer in Montreal and will hit the ice for rookie camp in September.

6. Jan Mysak, C/LW

This 20-year-old is currently serving as the captain of Team Czechia at the WJC.

Aside from impressing on the international stage, Mysak also boasts impressive statistics at every level he’s played at. Last season, the 2020 second-round draft pick scored 34 goals and 64 points in 61 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

If he continues to be a leader and a point producer, he can easily contend for a spot on the Habs roster.

5. Jordan Harris, D

This American defenceman was a third-round pick in 2018. He was called up to the Canadiens last spring and ended up sticking around for 10 games. In that time, he scored his first NHL goal and proved he could keep up with the big boys.

Don’t be surprised if he starts the season with the Habs, who have lost four important defencemen in the offseason.

4. Joshua Roy, C

At only 19 years of age, Quebec native Joshua Roy is one of those players who seems to get better every time he reaches the next level.

In the 2021-2022 season, Roy scored a ridiculous 51 goals and 119 points over 66 games with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the QMJHL. His play continues to turn heads at the WJC where he is representing Canada on a line with Mason McTavish and Connor Bedard.

Roy has the potential to be the most exciting francophone player the Canadiens have drafted in over a decade.

3. Justin Barron, D

Acquired in a Trade Deadline deal with the Colorado Avalanche, Barron showed poise and skill in the few games he played for the Canadiens before suffering an injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old two-way defender will likely be asked to step up this year, though, especially since Montreal’s defensive core is exceptionally thin on the right side.

Unless there’s a major deal or signing, we can expect him to start the year.

2. Kaiden Guhle, D

Drafted 16th overall in the 2020 draft, Kaiden Guhle is the brightest of all of Montreal’s defensive prospects.

The 20-year-old, who has captained multiple teams in his junior career, is known for laying down the body and possessing skill in his own zone.

With the recent departure of Alexander Romanov, Guhle may get his chance to show fans and management what he can do at the top level this season.

1. Juraj Slafkosvky, LW

The first overall pick at this year’s draft already has a long list of accolades.

The 18-year-old helped Slovakia to silver at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August and suited up for his country in an abbreviated World Junior Championship last December that was halted over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

He then suited up Slovakia at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February, leading the tournament with seven goals in seven games to route to helping his country net a bronze medal. For his efforts, Slafkovsky was named MVP at the Games and to the tournament’s all-star team.

There’s no reason the prospect can’t earn a spot in the top six this year.

And if the stars align, Montreal may just have a bonafide superstar on their hands.