Fall in Montreal sweeps in with bursts of colour, aroma, and flavour. And as we enter October, the peak foliage is about to hit.

The forests will don fiery hues as the leaves turn to a range of reds, yellows, and oranges.

As geese fill the skies and dry, crisp air takes over the weather, fall is the ideal time for hikes through the hills, bike rides down country roads, and treks along the water.

There’s something magical about seeing the leaves switch from summertime green to flame red.