8 great spots around Montreal to soak up the fall foliage
Fall in Montreal sweeps in with bursts of colour, aroma, and flavour. And as we enter October, the peak foliage is about to hit.
The forests will don fiery hues as the leaves turn to a range of reds, yellows, and oranges.
As geese fill the skies and dry, crisp air takes over the weather, fall is the ideal time for hikes through the hills, bike rides down country roads, and treks along the water.
There’s something magical about seeing the leaves switch from summertime green to flame red.
Quebec’s Tourism website, Bonjour Québec, is making it easy for Quebecers to check out the beautiful foliage throughout the province.
According to the website, Montreal is just nearing peak foliage.
While watching the leaves change colour in your own backyard, here are some gorgeous spots to soak up the gorgeous beauty of Montreal’s fall foliage around the island.
Mont Royal
The city’s beloved mountain from which it gets is name is an undisputed spot to soak up the island’s array of colours. Whether it’s the Belvédère Kondiaronk lookout, Beaver Lake, the cemetery, or the cross, you really can’t go wrong.
Parc La Fontaine
From its hills, valleys, water, bike paths, baseball and soccer fields, dog parks, and benches, Parc La Fontaine has plenty to offer, especially when all the green switches to gorgeous hues of orange, red, and yellow.
Lachine Canal
For autumn bike riders and fall walkers, the Lachine Canal offers gorgeous (albeit sometimes chilly) views of the St. Lawrence River, and you’re close enough to snag some pumpkins and tasty eats at the equally gorgeous Atwater Market.
Jacques Cartier Bridge
Besides being lit up in rainbow colours at night, the Jacques-Cartier Bridge is walkable and spans the St-Lawrence River from Montreal to the South Shore. If you want 3.4 km worth of high vantage Montreal foliage, you can’t do better than the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Montreal Clock Tower
Constructed in 1922, The Old Port’s Clock Tower sits at the end of a pier, offering spectacular views of both the St. Lawrence River and the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Square Saint-Louis
Square Saint-Louis is an urban square in The Plateau. The square is architecturally rich and will make you feel like you were teleported to 19th-century European homes, primetime for the photo-worthy fall weather.
Saint Joseph’s Oratory
Saint Joseph’s Oratory is a Roman Catholic minor basilica and national shrine on Mont Royal’s Westmount Summit.
It is the largest church in Canada and claims to have one of the world’s largest domes.
Along with spectacular views of the city at the oratory’s top standing, the spot is covered in gorgeous autumn colours, trees, and flowers.
La Grande Roue
If you’re looking for a great vantage point over the city, and you want to have some fun getting there, get to the top of Old Montreal’s La Grande Roue, Canada’s largest observational wheel.
Soak up some water and a breathtaking view of Montreal in all of its fall glory.