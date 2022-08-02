After an incredibly humid and stormy summer so far, Quebecers shouldn’t be surprised to learn that more extreme weather will follow come wintertime.

The Farmers’ Almanac, which has been predicting weather patterns since 1818, recently released its extended Canadian winter forecast, and it looks like Quebec is in for one very cold and very snowy season.

“According to our extended forecasts, 2022-2023 will be remembered as a time to shake, shiver, and shovel,” said the Farmers’ Almanac, warning of record-breaking cold temperatures.

Lots of cold rain and storms can be expected in Quebec, along with Labrador, Newfoundland, Ontario, and the Great Lakes.

As for snow storms, Quebec is expected to see an especially big one in late January between the 20 and 23. Around the same time, the Almanac forecast says we might suffer through “one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in many years.”

How cold? Try 40°C below.

In the meantime, we suggest soaking up every second of summer. Pretty soon that heatwave won’t sound too bad.