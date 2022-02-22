Should Quebec scrap the mandatory face mask rule across the province?

Is it time for Quebec to drop the face mask requirement across the province?

According to sources at Le Journal de Quebec, masks will no longer be required in class for elementary and high school students across several regions in the province — including Montreal.

Le Journal de Quebec says as of March 7, elementary and high school students in Montreal, Outaouais, Abitibi, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, and the North Shore will no longer be required to wears masks in classrooms as of March 7.

In Laval, Quebec City, and Chaudière-Appalaches, students will be able to be maskless in classrooms a week later (March 14).

Mask-wearing will be mandatory in all common areas across schoolyards “until further notice” and students in CEGEPs and university will still be required to wear masks, as of now.

The rationale for lifting mask restrictions is based on a few factors, says Quebec public health, citing that the “vast majority” of students have reached a “certain level of immunity.” Santé Quebec says 99% of kids aged 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 62% of children aged 5 to 11 have at least one COVID-19 shot.

How about the rest of the province?

Earlier this month, Saskatchewan announced it was lifting most COVID-19 restrictions by mid-February and will abolish the mask requirement by March 1.

Last week, Manitoba removed its COVID-19 vaccine passport requirement and says all mask requirements will be lifted as of March 15.

Alberta will lift its provincial mask requirement on March 1.

Should Quebec follow in the steps of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta? Do you think the government should lift the mask mandate across the rest of the province, or just in schools?

While speaking to a staff member at the Montreal Childrens’ Hospital, an infectious disease expert told Daily Hive the decision in Quebec is “very conflicting.”

A survey run by Quebec’s English Parents Committee Association concluded that 60% of committee members want masks to remain “a while longer” and 40% want them gone completely.

The Quebec government began easing COVID-19 measures across the province at the beginning of February, including abolishing the vaccine passport system as of March 14.

On Monday, the rules regarding large indoor venues, places of worship, and recreational events were loosened.

During a press conference at the start of the month, Premier François Legault said the government would be open to considering the loosening of more measures — including mask requirements — before March 14.

On Monday, Quebec reported its lowest daily COVID-19 case increase of 2022.

Quebec interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau, is expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon about the mask requirements in the province, specifically within schools.