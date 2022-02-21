With 1,064 new infections over the past day, Quebec has reported its lowest COVID-19 daily case count of 2022.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, total cases have reached 912,463 since March 2020.

Public health has added three additional virus-related deaths, now totalling 13,856 across the province.

There are 1,776 hospitalizations, an increase of 18 compared to Sunday. Of the hospitalizations, 119 are in intensive care, an increase of five from the past day.

Since December 2020, over 18 million vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

On Thursday, Health Canada officially authorized Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for use after they submitted it for approval last year. Novavax is currently evaluating the vaccine efficacy against the Omicron variant and is conducting booster clinical trials.

Meanwhile, restrictions continue to be lifted in Quebec. On Monday, certain health measures regarding large venues, places of worship and recreational activities have been lifted.

As of March 14, the vaccine passport will be removed from all sites, including restaurants and long-term care homes.