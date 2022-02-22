Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal on Tuesday and Wednesday

If you had plans tonight, you might want to give them a second thought.

According to a weather alert, a total of 5 to 10 millimetres of freezing precipitation is expected in the Montreal area as of Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, “surfaces like roads, streets, walkways and parking lots could become icy, slippery and dangerous” overnight on Tuesday. These conditions could last well into Wednesday.

The weather statement is currently in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

“A major low will affect Southern and Central Quebec beginning Tuesday evening,” says the alert. “Several areas will be affected by a period of freezing rain before transitioning to rain around midnight. Areas north of the St Lawrence River as well as the Capitale-Nationale area could experience an extended period of freezing rain.”

The weather statement suggests people “consider modifying any non-essential travel plans.”

The warming trend will only be temporary, says Environment Canada, as temperatures will gradually drop under Wednesday night’s freezing mark.

Environment Canada urges citizens to monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued continually.