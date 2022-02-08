Saskatchewan to remove COVID-19 vaccine passport system this week

Saskatchewan announced Tuesday morning that it will be removing its COVID-19 vaccine passport system later this week.

Premier Scott Moe said after bringing in the vaccine passport system in the fall that it “effectively created two classes of citizens” but that, at the time, the benefits outweighed the cost.

Moe said that has now changed with the Omicron wave.

“Vaccination is not preventing transmission of Omicron like it did with previous variants,” but Moe did urge people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

At midnight on Sunday, February 13, the proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement will be dropped across the province.

Moe added that just the indoor masking order will remain in effect until the end of February.

Saskatchewan is the first province in the country to announce its plan to remove a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

“For today, where we are with reducing hospitalizations, we are confident. This program has run its course,” added Moe.

In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney has teased he will announce the removal of that province’s version of a COVID-19 vaccine passport program sometime this week.