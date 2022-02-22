After reporting its lowest COVID-19 daily case count of 2022 on Monday, Quebec has reported 1,438 new cases on Tuesday.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, total cases have reached 913,901 since March 2020.

Public health has added 30 additional virus-related deaths, now totalling 13,886 across the province.

There are 1,742 hospitalizations, an increase of 34 compared to Monday. Of the hospitalizations, 107 are in intensive care, a decrease of 12 from the past day.

Since December 2020, over 18 million vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

Last Thursday, Health Canada officially authorized Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for use after they submitted it for approval last year. Novavax is currently evaluating the vaccine efficacy against the Omicron variant and is conducting booster clinical trials.

Meanwhile, restrictions continue to be lifted in Quebec. On Monday, certain health measures regarding large venues, places of worship and recreational activities have been lifted.

As of March 14, the vaccine passport will be removed from all sites, including restaurants and long-term care homes.