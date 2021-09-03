Quebec reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Quebec public health has added more than 700 new COVID-19 cases to its provincial total over the past 24 hours.

It’s the province’s third consecutive day of announcing more than 650 new coronavirus cases.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 750 new cases since Thursday morning, bringing the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began to 391,363.

It’s the province’s highest daily coronavirus case increase since May 20 when 752 cases were added to the total.

Public health has also reported two additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by nine since Thursday and now total 147. Patients in intensive care have increased by seven throughout Quebec to 49.

Over the past 24 hours, 29,126 vaccine doses were administered for a total of 12,418,711 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,291 deaths, 4,162,480 negative cases, and 374,807 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, the province’s vaccine passport has gone into effect, becoming the first of its kind in Canada.

Vaccination proof is verified through VaxiCode, available on iOS devices and Google Play.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,991, along with 1,507,051 total cases.