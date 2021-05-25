Quebec reports lowest COVID-19 daily case increase in 250 days

Quebec public health is reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 daily case increase in 250 days.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 346 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Monday morning. The province hasn’t added this low of a case increase since September 17 when 297 cases were added.

Zero additional deaths have been added to the provincial tally over the past 24 hours but six have been added to the total from earlier in May.

Since Monday morning, 50,934 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 5,051,681 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by nine for a total of 415 across the province. Intensive care numbers have also decreased by one for a total of 101.

There have now been 368,155 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,101 deaths, 3,532,411 negative cases, and 351,689 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault detailed the province’s two-month reopening plan.

The plan includes reopening restaurant terraces, venues, lifting the nightly curfew by May 28, allowing bars to reopen (outdoors), and sports to continue as of early June.

Legault said that by the end of August, people who are fully vaccinated will be able to go maskless inside public places.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,265, along with 1,361,564 total cases.