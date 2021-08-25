Activities that do not require a vaccine passport in Quebec

Quebec’s vaccine passport app, VaxiCode, launched on Wednesday. As of September 1, Quebec will become the first Canadian province to legally refuse those (above the age of 13) who have not been fully vaccinated from participating in certain “non-essential” activities.

The government of Quebec announced that access to areas like gyms, theatres, bars, restaurants, and sporting events will only be accessible to those who have received their two doses.

.@cdube_sante & @ericcaire ont annoncé, aujourd’hui, les modalités d’application du passeport vaccinal. Le passeport vaccinal, c’est un outil sécuritaire pour éviter un autre confinement. Voici quelques éléments à retenir👇 pic.twitter.com/JVQA9CsO9j — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 24, 2021

Despite very strict restrictions coming into place, Quebec.ca has also published a list of essential and non-essential places and activities that people who are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend.

The list includes: