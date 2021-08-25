NewsCoronavirus

Activities that do not require a vaccine passport in Quebec

Aug 25 2021, 6:03 pm
@francoislegault/Twitter

Quebec’s vaccine passport app, VaxiCode, launched on Wednesday. As of September 1, Quebec will become the first Canadian province to legally refuse those (above the age of 13) who have not been fully vaccinated from participating in certain “non-essential” activities.

The government of Quebec announced that access to areas like gyms, theatres, bars, restaurants, and sporting events will only be accessible to those who have received their two doses.

Despite very strict restrictions coming into place, Quebec.ca has also published a list of essential and non-essential places and activities that people who are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend.

The list includes:

  • Tennis (outdoors);
  • Golf (outdoors);
  • athletics, biathlon, triathlon (outdoors);
  • Archery (outdoors);
  • horse riding;
  • downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, water skiing, snowboarding, telemark;
  • road biking and mountain biking;
  • single rowing and single canoeing;
  • paddleboard, single sail;
  • hiking, running.
  • drive-through services;
  • take-out counters.
  • private gatherings
  • libraries;
  • museums.
  • ceremonies (weddings, funerals);
  • places of worship;
  • spas and saunas;
  • shops and businesses offering personal and beauty care;
  • massage therapy;
  • dog training course;
  • driving lesson;
  • accommodation;
  • hunting and fishing activities
