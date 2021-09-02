Quebec reports over 650 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

For the second day straight, Quebec public health has added nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases to its provincial total.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 699 new cases since Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of people infected in Quebec to 390,613.

It’s the province’s highest daily coronavirus case increase since May 20 when 752 cases were added to the total.

Public health has also reported one additional death in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have remained stable at 138 since Wednesday. Patients in intensive care have increased by two throughout Quebec to 42.

Over the past 24 hours, 22,850 vaccines were administered for a total of 12,389,585 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,289 deaths, 4,162,480 negative cases, and 374,266 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, the province’s vaccine passport has gone into effect, becoming the first of its kind in Canada.

Vaccination proof is verified through VaxiCode, available on iOS devices and Google Play.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,962, along with 1,503,018 total cases.