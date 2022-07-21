Don't panic: There is no fireworks show in Old Montreal this weekend

For the first time since the mesmerizing fireworks display returned to Old Montreal for the summer, there won’t be a pyrotechnic show this weekend.

Since June 25, there has been a fireworks show every Saturday so far throughout the summer. As per the L’International des Feux Loto-Québec schedule, there won’t be a show until next week.

The next Saturday fireworks display will take place only on August 6, which will signify the closing of the two-month festival, using the theme “Finale des Étoiles Loto-Québec.”

The L’International des Feux Loto-Québec has had three Wednesday shows in a row and will have another midweek display next week, paying tribute to the country Croatia on July 27.

Montreal’s fireworks festival is the largest pyrotechnic competition in the world and features different weekly themes, gathering firework teams from all over the world.

Dates for the remainder of the summer are as follows, starting at 10 pm, rain or shine:

July 27 (Wednesday) , August 3 (Wednesday) and August 6 (Saturday)

Firework fans can catch the display from the launch site at La Ronde for $60 to $76 (available online) or any of these phenomenal options across Montreal for free.