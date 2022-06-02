New Montreal restaurants you should check out this June

June is officially here, and that doesn’t just mean that a new season is upon us; it also means there’s a host of new restaurants in Montreal just waiting for you to try.

Check out some of the coolest new spots this month.

This new plant-based Italian spot in Saint Henri is not only on trend with what people seem to be looking for in a restaurant these days, but it is also totally chic in its decor. Opened just last week, it’s the newest arrival to one of the city’s top areas when it comes to food.

Address: 3580 rue Notre Dame O

Phone: 514-938-5959

Another Italian spot (because you can never have enough), this spot is opening not just one, but two locations in Old Montreal and Monkland Village. A make-your-own-adventure when it comes to pasta, Aqua Farina is super customizable, so everyone gets what they need to satisfy their craving.

Address: 121 rue de la Commune O; 5674 ave. Monkland

Phone: 438-380-7775

This one technically isn’t a restaurant, but the return of one of Montreal’s tastiest and coolest festivals is worth a mention.

Open on the first Friday of every month starting in June until October, the festival will host nearly 50 trucks so you can try multiple culinary creations.

Address: Olympic Stadium, 4545 Pierre-de Coubertin

Opened just a few weeks ago from the team behind Bord’elle and Farsides, Yoko Luna is the largest supper club in Canada and isn’t just your typical dinner spot that turns into a party at night… It’s a full-on experience.

Address: 1234 rue de la Montagne

Phone: 514-929-9656

This summer just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to Gaufres et Glace’s new location in West Island. The famous spot for over-the-top ice cream waffles is the perfect place to cool off during this sunny season. Vegan options are also available.

Address: 15751 boul. Pierrefonds