These 11 Montreal spots made Canada's 50 Best Bars list for 2022

Montreal has a bunch of amazing bars to check out, no doubt. But, there are only a handful of bars on the island that have been ranked as the best in Canada.

The country’s 50 Best Bars list has been released and almost a dozen Montreal spots cracked the list, four of which made the publication’s top 10.

The annual list ranks the finest wine, beer, and cocktail lounges across Canada. Toronto’s Civil Liberties took home the top spot in the country followed by a couple of British Columbian spots: Botanist at number two and The Keefer Bar, coming in third.

But fear not Montreal drinkers, eleven local spots are nothing to scoff at. If it means anything, every bar in Montreal is a gem in my highball ranking of watering holes.

Here are which Montreal bars cracked Canada’s top 50 list, along with their national rank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atwater Cocktail Club (@atwatercocktailclub)

Canada’s Best says the Atwater Cocktail Club is a cozy neighbourhood bar “run by mad scientists.” Hidden behind an unmarked door at the end of a graffiti-coated alley off Atwater, expect inventive cocktails in a trendy and secretive speakeasy.

You can’t go wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milky Way Cocktail Bar (@milkywaycocktails)

Tropical flavours, exposed brick walls, and neon colours. Milky Way is a total vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Pequeño Bar (@elpequenobarmtl)

If you’re in the mood for less funky and more elegant, this old-school Cuban hotel is a classy stop that only holds about 10 patrons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Whisky Showgirl (@thewhiskyshowgirl)

Take a seat in this candlelit speakeasy, choose a base alcohol, and let the bartender do the rest.

Elegant and easy peasy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coldroom Bar (@thecoldroommtl)

We’ve got a cloakroom and a coldroom in Montreal and they’re both awesome.

The Coldroom is literally underground and it serves up all the classics in a stylish spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Royal (@leroyal_mtl)

Le Royal is sexy, hip, elegant, and tasty. What more could you want?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vinvinvin (@barvinvinvin)

When it comes to wine bars, it’s tough to top VinVinVin, as its name so appropriately implies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verdun Beach (@barverdunbeach)

This trendy spot on Wellington could be Montreal’s best patio come summertime. The terrace bar wraps around a pedestrians-only promenade, perfect for people watching and drink drinking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAR MAMIE (@barmamie)

If you’re looking for a seriously cozy spot, Bar Mamie is full of knick-knacks on the wall, an extensive wine list, and great cheese platters to share.

Plus a bumpin’ terrace.

Nhâu (43)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nhậu Bar (@nhaubar)

Nhâu is a hidden gem. The secretive spot offers Vietnamese-inspired cocktails in a dark, intimate, and trendy setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAVERNE ATLANTIC (@taverneatlantic)

This retro diner has one of Montreal’s coolest terraces along with superb cocktails, microbrews, and Big Mac pizza.

Yes, you read that right.