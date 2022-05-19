8 of the best casse-croûtes worth driving outside of Montreal for

When you’re really in the mood for some greasy Quebec food, nothing quite hits the spot like your favourite casse-croûte.

Sure, Montreal has a collection of great greasy spoon spots that can do the trick but something about getting in the car, cranking some tunes, and travelling to an off-island casse-croûte hits differently.

Maybe it’s the anticipation or maybe the trek, but you’re going to want to keep these tasty options on your “I need a poutine and a steamé hot dog” radar.

Restaurant Labelle – Lachute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Dow (@inkomati)

Not to be confused with the La Belle Province chain, this casual spot in Lachute is immensely popular. If you’re heading up north (or if you live there), make it a point to stop by Labelle for some poutine, hot dogs, club sandwich, or their very tasty chicken caesar wrap.

The place is usually packed with tourists and locals but the staff always has an impressive handle on the rush. their meals are served in a brown paper bag, overflowing with crispy fries, and it always hits the spot.

Calling this the best casse-croûte in Quebec would not garner too many arguments…

Address: 384 Rue Principale, Lachute

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm; closed Mondays

Distance from Montreal: 83 km

Leblanc Patates – Huntingdon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dennis Mackey (@lostexplorer42)

Leblanc Patates (referred to as Piven’s by locals) is worth the drive. Known for their poutines, the popular choice is the spot’s famous “JD Special,” a poutine covered on top of a burger patty for a smooth $5.

So you scarf down the poutine and boom, burger for dessert.

You can’t go wrong with their steamés, either. It’s not uncommon for Americans to hop the nearby Abbotsford-Huntingdon border just to grab a meal. It’s that good.

Address: 56 Rue Châteauguay, Huntingdon

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm

Distance from Montreal: 76 km

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Grégoire & fils (@restogreg)

Restaurant Chez Grégoire makes it mighty enticing to give Montrealers an excuse to travel off-island.

Their fries are made from red potatoes and are double-blanched which makes them moist and unbelievably tasty. Toss in their homestyle barbeque sauce-gravy and a mountain of sliced cheese curds and your mind will be blown from a poutine standpoint.

They’re also renowned for burgers, clubs, hot dogs, and Michigan dogs.

Plus, it’s not far from the Mercier Bridge.

Address: 975 Boulevard Saint Jean Baptiste, Mercier

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Distance from Montreal: 28 km

Burger Bob – Hemmingford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Bob Hemmingford (@burgerbob_hemmingford)

Burger Bob (as its name implies) specializes in burgers but has an extensive menu of all the greasy spoon classics: poutine, dogs, clubs, hamburger steaks, and even pasta, pitas, and ice cream.

If you’re planning on making a day-trip out to the countryside, scarf back some Burger Bob, hit up a golf course or visit Parc Safari, all nearby.

Address: 613 219, Rte N, Hemmingford

Hours: 11 am – 8 pm

Distance from Montreal: 68 km

Le Roy Jucep – Drummondville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Goudreau (@dys_annie)

Le Roy Jucep is like time travelling to the diners of old. Besides claiming to be the birthplace of the poutine, Le Jucep offers breakfast, chicken, pizza, sandwiches, and burgers, all in the confines of a retro diner with marble tabletops.

Tasty and groovy — you can’t go wrong.

Address: 1050 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Drummondville

Hours: Sunday – Wednesday, 7 am – 8 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 7 am – 9:30 pm

Distance from Montreal: 105 km

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marco_287 (@marco_287)

Great name, great smash burgers, great fries.

La Frite à Mononcle is popular in the town of Sainte-Adèle. Turn this greasy spoon trip into a drive up north or a golfing trip. As long as you nab a poutine, you won’t be disappointed.

Address: 75 Rue de la Vall. du Golf, Sainte-Adèle

Hours: 11 am – 7 pm

Distance from Montreal: 82 km

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cantine chez ben (@cantinebenlabedaine)

Considered an icon by the citizens of Granby, be sure to make a trip to the Cantine Ben La Bedaine for some seriously tasty ice cream and milkshakes.

The cantine also boasts long hours so you can do breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night snack. Heck, maybe even all in the same day?

Address: 599 Rue Principale, Granby

Hours: 10 am – 12 am

Distance from Montreal: 80 km

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Lassom (@resto_lelassom)

Scarf back a little bit of everything at this cozy spot in L’Assomption. From cheesesteak subs, steamés, fish, and giant poutine, the options are almost as hefty as portion sizes.

Plus, Premier François Legault thinks it’s the best poutine in Quebec…

Address: 339 Bd de l’Ange-Gardien, L’Assomption

Hours: 11:30 am – 2 pm, 4 pm – 7 pm

Distance from Montreal: 45 km