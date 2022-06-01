5 of the wildest giant burger creations you can find in Montreal (PHOTOS)

Go big or go home, eh?

Sure, the hamburger is an absolute classic dish, but sometimes classics aren’t enough.

Montreal has a handful of restaurants that have taken the iconic burger to the next level, offering add-ons like eggs, bacon, smoked meat, onion rings, and cheese. So. Much. Cheese.

It’s become a trend for restaurants to see just how crazy and outrageously huge they can stack up burgers.

Hungry? Hungover? Stoned?

Here are some of the biggest burger creations you can devour spread out across Montreal. We’d recommend bringing stretchy pants and maybe a hacksaw to slice into these bad boys…

A foodie-favourite for burgers, La Belle et La Boeuf offers a hefty collection of premium Angus Beef burgers that almost climb to the ceiling.

The chain’s $30 “OMG Burger” has two beef patties, smoked Monterey Jack cheese, onion rings, two layers of bacon, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, and mustard mayo.

If you need to get back on track after a night of drinking, Crescent’s Burger Bar offers up a whopper of a burger, aptly named the “Hangover” — a 6oz AAA beef patty, American cheese, bacon, a mini poutine, fried egg, caramelized onions, and truffle oil.

For $25, McKibbin’s offers its “Titanic Burger,” and it’s a tall task.

The half-pound patty is topped with corned beef, Guinness BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled relish, chipotle mayo, and battered onion rings, between two toasted potato buns.

L’Gros Luxe does everything in supersize, and its spicy fried chicken burger is no different. Scarf back a mini mountain of fried chicken, ranch coleslaw, and Buffalo sauce if your mouth can open wide enough.

Crusty’s goes all out with its double-patty beef Cheetos burger. Try saying that 10 times fast.

Try to tackle two beef patties, pickles, cheese, Cheetos, and mayo, lodged between two Doritos-battered buns.