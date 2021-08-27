NewsWeather

For one day only: Montreal is experiencing a pleasant summer day

For one day only: Montreal is experiencing a pleasant summer day
Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

Remember what a comfortable summer day feels like in Montreal?

For the first time in 13 days, Montreal’s weather WON’T feel like upwards of 30ºC. Environment Canada had issued a weather alert for nearly two straight weeks across the Montreal metropolitan area, including heat warnings and Special Weather Statements in a near-fortnight of dangerous and muggy temperature.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 25ºC, in what’s forecasted to be a sunny end to the workweek.

Environment Canada says the “change of air mass will be noticeable” today as much more seasonal values return to a much dier atmosphere.

The Weather Network

But don’t get too comfy with a pleasant summer day — 15 mm of rain is in the forecast for Saturday, followed by a Sunday where temperatures are expected to reach feels like highs of 37ºC before another hot and muggy day on Monday.

The Weather Network

The Weather Network says a “strong finish to summer” is expected, with warm weather continuing deep into September.

Until then, let’s enjoy a nice and sunny Friday for the first time in a long time.
