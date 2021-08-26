It's expected to feel like nearly 45ºC in Montreal today

The weather is expected to reach dangerously high temperatures today in Montreal as it could feel like close to 45ºC by Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada’s heat warning remains in effect for the seventh consecutive day.

“A warm and humid air mass continues to affect Southern Quebec today,” says Environment Canada,” where humidex values will “remain high” with expected values between 36ºC to 42ºC.

The weather agency says a cold front will sweep away the humidity beginning Thursday night.

“The change of air mass will be noticeable on Friday as temperatures will return to seasonal values and the air will be much drier,” says the alert.

During times of high heat, the federal agency says health can “deteriorate rapidly” and reminds citizens to protect themselves from high temperatures by drinking six to eight glasses of water per day, avoid alcohol, keep cool as best possible, limit physical activity, and wear light clothes.

Environment Canada reminds locals to never leave a child alone in a car, “even for a few minutes,” and asks locals to check in on vulnerable people, especially those living alone.

The heat warning alert, updated during the early hours of Thursday morning, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

According to The Weather Network’s week-long forecast, temperatures are expected to cool off a bit this weekend with up to 25 mm of rain in the cards for Saturday and Sunday.

The Weather Network says a “strong finish to summer” is expected, with warm weather continuing deep into September.