Romantic restaurants in Montreal that are ideal for date nights

If you’re thinking tonight is date night and want to give your significant other a night out on the town, Montreal has a great selection of date night restaurants.

We’re highlighting spots across the city that will serve a nice meal and some good wine or drinks, without breaking the bank.

Foxy specializes in charcoal-grilled seafood and wood-fired steaks if you and your significant other are in the mood for some meat. It’s a cozy upscale spot with a full bar and a great atmosphere for date night.

The hours are limited, and they’re closed three days of the week so if you can nab a spot, take advantage of it.

Address: 1638 rue Notre Dame Ouest

Hours: 5:30 – 11 pm, closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

This sleek restaurant offers Italian dishes, natural wines, fancy cocktails inside a sexy interior.

Address: 1391 Rue Saint-Jacques

Hours: 5 – 10 pm, closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

Grinder dishes out a mean Tomahawk steak in case you and yours want to split a big meal. They also specialized in cooked meats and seafood and serve boutique wines inside a chic urban spot that is very popular.

Address: 1708 rue Notre Dame Ouest

Hours: Monday – Friday, 11:30 am – 11 pm; Saturday, 3 pm – 12 am; Sunday, 3 – 11 pm

vinvinvin serves (you guessed it) natural wine and organic food in a beautiful space, ideal for date night.

Address: 1290 rue Beaubien Est

Hours: 3 pm – 1 am

L’Express is a Montreal staple. The Parisian brasserie will make you feel like you’re transported to France. L’Express isn’t too expensive, and you get all of the classic French meals. Pair it with imported wine, and you two are set for the night.

Address: 3927 rue Saint Denis

Hours: 11:30 – 12:30 am, closed Sunday and Monday

Le Vin Papillon, the sister bar of arguably Montreal’s most popular restaurant, is very popular and doesn’t take reservations.

If you can secure a spot, you’re lucky. They specialize in meat and vegetables, and they do everything right. You can’t go wrong.

Address: 2519 rue Notre Dame Ouest

Hours: 5 – 9 pm, closed Sunday and Monday

Venice Mtl has a few locations across the city, but their Old Port location is cool, casual, and hip. They serve a phenomenal poke bowl, cool cocktails, and tasty deserts if you’re looking for an equally enjoyable but not super fancy date night.

Address: 440 rue Saint Francis Xavier

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm

This rustic spot offers market-fresh pub dishes in a cozy nook that will make you and your date feel like you’re hanging around in a cool apartment instead of a hip restaurant.

Address: 4720 rue Marquette

Hours: 6 – 10:30 pm, closed Sunday and Monday

This bright and stylish space has an extensive vegan menu, bowls, wine, and great cocktails. Try and go here without snapping a date night selfie — it’s impossible.

Address: 1232 rue de la Montagne

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 – 9:30 pm; Friday – Saturday, 12 – 9:30 pm; closed Sunday and Monday

Come on. The best steak in town, right in the middle of the Old Port? What else could you want as a date?

Address: 298 Place d’Youville

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 5:30 – 9:30 pm; Friday, 5:30 – 10 pm; Saturday, 5 – 10 pm; Sunday, 5 – 9:30 pm