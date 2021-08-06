25 things to do in Montreal this weekend: August 6 to 8
We made it through another workweek, gang. The weather is forecast to be nice and toasty in Montreal this weekend and luckily, there’s a bunch of things to do.
There’s a mini fireworks festival, plenty of comedy, some exhibits, and food (as always).
Here’s what’s worth checking out in Montreal this weekend, if you plan on hitting the town.
Mini Fireworks
Fireworks are usually synonymous with Montreal’s summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a bite out of the traditional summertime fest.
La Ronde is doing its best to light up the skies in some capacity though.
Every Saturday the amusement park is working with L’International des Feux Loto-Québec to bring a “mini fireworks festival” to a different borough of the island.
You have to follow a La Ronde Six Flags social media channel to find out when and where this week’s display will take place, a decent trade-off for free fireworks.
When: Saturday, August 7
Time: TBD
Where: TBD
Price: Free
Battle of Wits
The fast-paced comedy quiz show returns to The Diving Bell Social Club this weekend, where brave contestants answer trivia questions and compete in skill-testing games in between stand-up sets.
Think of it as a fuse between comedy and game shows.
This weekend’s lineup features a slew of great local comedians and the show is hosted by the very funny Elspeth Wright.
When: Friday, August 6
Time: 8:30 pm
Where: The Diving Bell Social Club, 3956 Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Price: $15 at the door
THE INFINITE
THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.
Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.
Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.
When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)
The Canadian Railway Museum (Exporail)
Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?
Featuring a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, this museum in Saint-Constant will be offering free admission this weekend, as they do on the first Sunday of every month.
Alllllllll aboard!
When: August 6 – 8
Times: 10 am – 5 pm
Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant
Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site
bazart
Focusing on a fuse between a Mediterranean art gallery and food market, bazart offers four distinct experiences at the same spot: gourmet cuisine, an outdoor art gallery, NFT gallery and an artisanal market.
It opened in July, and it’s as gorgeous as it is tasty. (Not to mention a primetime photo opp spot).
When: From now until October
Time: 5 pm to 12 am (Wednesday to Friday)
Where: 969 rue Wellington
Nick Nemeroff – The Comedy Nest
As seen on Conan, Just For Laughs, and Comedy Central’s Clusterfest, Nick Nemeroff is a Canadian comedian who uses his wit and near-awkward stage presence to crack rooms up.
His debut album, “The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life,” was nominated for a Juno in 2020.
He’ll be headlining the Nest all weekend along with a variety of other local comics.
We could all use a good laugh these days…
When: August 6 and 7
Time: 8 pm on Friday, 8 pm and 10:30 pm n Saturday
Where: 2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest (3rd Floor)
Price: $12 – $15
Barbie Expo
Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.
Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.
When: Daily
Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Rue Peel
Price: Free admission
Musee Grevin
Musee Grevin is Montreal’s very own version of Madame Tussaud’s in London. A wax museum hidden inside Centre Eaton, Musee Grevin will have you snapping pics of all your favourite celebrities.
The museum has creepily similar figurines of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Michael Jackson, Charlie Chaplin, and so many more.
With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.
When: Daily
Time: Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm
Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine
Price: $13.60 – $1
Tonga Lumina
Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.
Featuring a night-time walk that’s lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.
When: From now until October 16
Time: 10 pm
Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: Starts at $12.50, available online
La Ronde
Quebec’s biggest amusement park is now open every day for the rest of the summer.
Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.
When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 7 pm
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Price: Starts at $29.99, available online
Cosmodôme
Cosmodôme is a space science museum and education centre in Laval. If you want to learn about the infinitely expanding universe, give it a go.
When: Daily
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 2150 Laurentian Autoroute, Lava
Price: $5 (free for children under 6)
DodgeBow Archery
View this post on Instagram
DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility put to the test!
When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Where: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Starts at $25.95, available online
iSaute
iSaute is a massive venue that has over 30 giant trampolines, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, and a trampoline jungle gym. You pay by the hour and literally jump around. It’s actually a fantastic workout and a soaring good time for the kids.
It’s fun for all ages.
When: Daily
Time: Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 9 pm, ; Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 11 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 8 pm
Where: 3220 Jean Yves, Kirkland
Price: $18 – $25, available online and in-person
Biodôme Montreal
After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.
Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.
Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.
When: July 30 to August 1
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online
Voiles en Voiles
Ahoy matey!
Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.
When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal
Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.
Coup Sûr
With baseball/softball season in full swing, check out the batting cages to get your timing down pact.
Coup Sûr has six pitching machines, all throwing at various speeds, and each machine throws either baseballs or softballs. They supply bats and helmets and boast an impressive Baseball Town store if you’re looking for some gear.
Clock Tower Beach
If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.
When: Every day this summer
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay
Price: Free
Parc Safari
Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!
Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.
They also have live shows and amusement park rides.
When: From now until September
Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm
Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle
Price: $16 to $41, available online
Marché des Éclusiers
This two-storey, indoor-outdoor market is right on the canal and offers fresh produce, coffee, baked goods, and hooch for people who want to be as Old Port can be.
When: Every day until September
Time: 8 am – 11 pm
Where: 400 de la Commune Ouest
Tyrolienne MTL Zipline
Take a zip across Old Montreal.
For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.
When: Every day until September
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est
Price: $19.99
Aquazilla
Aquazilla is a 30-by-35 meters inflatable structure that’s made of slides, platforms, wiggle bridges, trampolines, monkey bars, and flip bags atop the water.
If the weather is too hot for you and you want a little more excitement than a traditional pool, give Aquazilla a try.
When: Every day until August 22
Time: 11 am – 6 pm
Where: Jean Doré Beach
Price: $12 to $15
Scandinavian Spa
Saint-Bruno’s gorgeous thermal spa is open for the summer season, and it’s calling you to release all those inner toxins.
The thermal spa centre, Förena Cité thermale, set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno, opened to the public last January.
Inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain, offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.
The spa specializes in a three-stage complete thermal cycle that will “maximize the benefits of thermotherapy to your body,” according to the spa’s website.
When: July 30 to August 1
Time: 10 am – 10 pm
Where: 50 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
Price: Ranges per activity, starts at $60 (more details online)
Putting Edge
Putting Edge is an indoor mini-putt course that (besides having a great name), glows in the dark. Every hole has Canadian-based trivia questions, plus the venue has an arcade and they serve alcohol. Need we say more?
Stand Up Paddleboarding
Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.
SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.
When: From now until September
Time: Varies per selection
Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection